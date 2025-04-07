HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased in February from a year ago as exports surged amid a fall in imports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Monday.The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 210 million in February from EUR 730 million in the corresponding month last year.The value of exports increased 7.5 percent year-on-year in February, while imports decreased by 3.1 percent.Shipments to the EU member countries increased 3.4 percent annually in February, and imports from those nations moved up 1.5 percent.Data showed that exports to countries outside the EU climbed 9.2 percent, while imports from those countries plunged by 10.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX