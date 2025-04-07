BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth eased for the fifth straight month in February, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.Retail sales rose by a working-day-adjusted 3.3 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 4.1 percent increase in January.A 5.9 percent growth in sales of non-food products predominantly drove the overall growth in February. Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores advanced only 0.3 percent. On the other hand, demand for food products declined by 4.0 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.0 percent in February, reversing a 0.9 percent rebound in the prior month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX