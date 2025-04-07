BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.The Swiss franc rose to nearly a 3-1/2-month high of 0.9314 against the euro and an 8-month high of 1.0901 against the pound, from early lows of 0.9390 and 1.1045, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc advanced to more than a 6-month high of 0.8452 and nearly a 2-month high of 172.10 from early lows of 0.8584 and 170.41, respectively.If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.91 against the euro, 1.07 against the pound, 0.83 against the greenback and 177.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX