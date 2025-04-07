BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales increased for the second straight month in February, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.Retail sales rose 3.3 percent year-over-year in February, though slower than the 4.7 percent rise in January.Sales volumes grew by 3.8 percent in specialized and non-specialized food and beverage shops and by 1.3 percent in specialized food, beverage, and tobacco stores.Sales via mail order and the internet, which account for 8.3 percent of total retail sales, increased 1.5 percent from last year.On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.6 percent on a seasonally and working-day-adjusted basis, reversing a 2.2 percent growth in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX