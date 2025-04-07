Anzeige
Montag, 07.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
PR Newswire
07.04.2025 12:54 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"), at the below date was as follows:

31 March 2025 £952.04 per Ordinary share.

The above NAV figure is based on a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,301 shares in LTL.

As at 31 March 2025, LTL shares were valued at £7,872.98 per share, a decrease of 7.3% from the valuation of £8,489.22 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 28 February 2025. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £20.7m to Funds Under Management at LTL of £11.3 billion resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.85%.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

07 April 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
