Announcing the 2025 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners

RED DEER, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Central Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.
CENTRAL ALBERTA AWARD RECIPIENTS
Alberta Asian Motorworks
Beacon Homes Ltd.
Call Erection & Dismantling Services Ltd.
Canpro Deck And Rail Red Deer
Career Assistance Network
Classic Granite Works Ltd.
Collegiate Sports Medicine
D-Stucco-Stone Ltd.
Drain Doctor
Greenfox Windows And Doors
Hello Beautiful Bridal Boutique
Hypnosis For Health And Happiness
Jennifer George Photography
Juiced Events Inc.
Lacombe Trailer Sales & Rentals
MNP Ltd.
MTC Contracting
Next Level Insurance
Pro A Property Management,
Radoncare
The Gentlemen Pros
Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa
Window Mart Inc.
Learn more about 2025 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE .
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
