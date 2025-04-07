Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2025 13:02 Uhr
82 Leser
Announcing the 2025 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners

RED DEER, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Central Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.

CENTRAL ALBERTA AWARD RECIPIENTS

Alberta Asian Motorworks
Automobile Services
www.aamwrd.ca

Beacon Homes Ltd.
Home Builders
www.builtbybeacon.com

Call Erection & Dismantling Services Ltd.
Scaffolding
www.edservices.ca

Canpro Deck And Rail Red Deer
Stairs and Railings
www.canprodeckandrail.com

Career Assistance Network
Career & Employment Services
www.rdcan.ca

Classic Granite Works Ltd.
Countertops
www.classicgraniteworks.com

Collegiate Sports Medicine
Physiotherapists
collegiatesportsmedicine.ca

D-Stucco-Stone Ltd.
Stucco & Masonry
www.dstuccostone.com

Drain Doctor
Drainage & Sewer Services
www.draindoctor.ca

Greenfox Windows And Doors
Windows & Doors Residential
www.greenfoxwindows.ca

Hello Beautiful Bridal Boutique
Bridal Stores
www.hellobeautifulbridalboutique.ca

Hypnosis For Health And Happiness
Weight Control
www.hypnosisforhealthandhappiness.ca

Jennifer George Photography
Photography
www.jennifergeorgephotography.ca

Juiced Events Inc.
DJ Services
www.juicedevents.ca

Lacombe Trailer Sales & Rentals
Trailers Rental Leasing and Sales
www.lacombetrailersales.com

MNP Ltd.
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/Red-Deer

MTC Contracting
Demolition/Construction & Renovation Contractor
www.mtccontracting.ca

Next Level Insurance
Group Benefit Broker
www.nextlevelinsurance.ca

Pro A Property Management,
Royal LePage Wildrose, Real Estate
Property Management
www.proamanagement.ca

Radoncare
Environmental Consultant
www.radoncare.ca

The Gentlemen Pros
Plumbing Contractor
www.thegentlemenpros.com/cca-ca

Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa
Day Spa
www.totallyrefreshedsteamandspa.com

Window Mart Inc.
Windows and Doors
www.windowmart.ca/red-deer-windows-doors

Learn more about 2025 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE .

---------

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

1670 Bayview Avenue - Suite 402
Toronto, Ontario
M4G 3C2

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



