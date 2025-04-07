Announcing the 2025 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Central Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.

CENTRAL ALBERTA AWARD RECIPIENTS

Alberta Asian Motorworks

Automobile Services

www.aamwrd.ca Beacon Homes Ltd.

Home Builders

www.builtbybeacon.com Call Erection & Dismantling Services Ltd.

Scaffolding

www.edservices.ca Canpro Deck And Rail Red Deer

Stairs and Railings

www.canprodeckandrail.com Career Assistance Network

Career & Employment Services

www.rdcan.ca Classic Granite Works Ltd.

Countertops

www.classicgraniteworks.com Collegiate Sports Medicine

Physiotherapists

collegiatesportsmedicine.ca D-Stucco-Stone Ltd.

Stucco & Masonry

www.dstuccostone.com Drain Doctor

Drainage & Sewer Services

www.draindoctor.ca Greenfox Windows And Doors

Windows & Doors Residential

www.greenfoxwindows.ca Hello Beautiful Bridal Boutique

Bridal Stores

www.hellobeautifulbridalboutique.ca Hypnosis For Health And Happiness

Weight Control

www.hypnosisforhealthandhappiness.ca Jennifer George Photography

Photography

www.jennifergeorgephotography.ca Juiced Events Inc.

DJ Services

www.juicedevents.ca Lacombe Trailer Sales & Rentals

Trailers Rental Leasing and Sales

www.lacombetrailersales.com MNP Ltd.

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/Red-Deer MTC Contracting

Demolition/Construction & Renovation Contractor

www.mtccontracting.ca Next Level Insurance

Group Benefit Broker

www.nextlevelinsurance.ca Pro A Property Management,

Royal LePage Wildrose, Real Estate

Property Management

www.proamanagement.ca Radoncare

Environmental Consultant

www.radoncare.ca The Gentlemen Pros

Plumbing Contractor

www.thegentlemenpros.com/cca-ca Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa

Day Spa

www.totallyrefreshedsteamandspa.com Window Mart Inc.

Windows and Doors

www.windowmart.ca/red-deer-windows-doors

Learn more about 2025 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE .

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

