PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production increased for the first time in five months in February, while the trade surplus decreased somewhat from a year ago, separate reports from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Monday.Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 1.5 percent year-on-year in February, reversing a 0.8 percent fall in January.Among sectors, output produced in the utility sector surged 17.5 percent annually in February, while the decline in manufacturing output halted and remained flat. Data showed that mining and quarrying production continued to decrease by 4.6 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial output rebounded 1.7 percent in February, reversing a 0.5 percent drop in January.Construction output advanced 0.9 percent annually, while it slid by 0.6 percent monthly in February.In a separate report, the Czech Statistical Office said the trade surplus of the country declined to CZK 35.5 billion in February from CZK 36.0 billion in the corresponding month last year.In January, the trade balance showed a surplus of CZK 21.0 billion.Exports increased 1.3 percent year-on-year in February, and imports climbed by 1.6 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX