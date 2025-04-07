WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unprecedented aid cuts are putting global progress to end maternal deaths at risk, three UN agencies warned in a new report that calls for greater investment in midwives and other health workers.The 'Trends in maternal mortality' report was published by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organization (WHO) and UN sexual and reproductive health agency UNFPA, marking World Health Day on Monday.It shows that maternal deaths declined by 40 per cent between 2000 and 2023, largely due to improved access to essential health services.However, the pace of improvement has slowed significantly since 2016, and an estimated 260,000 women died in 2023 due to complications during pregnancy and childbirth, or roughly one death every two minutes.As aid funding cuts force countries to roll back vital services for maternal, newborn and child health, the UN agencies appealed for urgent action to prevent maternal deaths, particularly in humanitarian settings where numbers are already alarmingly high.The report also provides the first global account of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on maternal survival.An estimated 40,000 more women died due to pregnancy or childbirth in 2021, rising to 282,000 in 2022, and to 322,000 the following year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX