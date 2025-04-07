MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has called for an investigation into the Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih which reportedly killed 18 people, including nine children.Volker Türk issued a statement expressing shock at the attack, which occurred on Friday evening in a residential area in Kryvyi Rih.A team from the UN Human Rights Office in Ukraine visited the impact site the following day, documented the damage, and established the names and identity of the children who were killed.The incident marked the deadliest single strike harming children since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to Turk's office.'It's an unimaginable horror - nine children killed, most while playing in a park, as a military weapon exploded into shrapnel above them,' said Türk.He added, 'The use of an explosive weapon with wide area effects by the Russian Federation in a densely populated area -and without any apparent military presence - demonstrates a reckless disregard for civilian life.'Türk noted that indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law, and if they amount to attacks directed against civilians may constitute war crimes.The UN rights chief called for a prompt, thorough and independent investigation into the attack.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX