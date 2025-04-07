BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Foreign Ministers of G7 countries have expressed deep concern over China's provocative actions, particularly the recent large-scale military drills around Taiwan.These increasingly frequent and destabilizing activities are raising cross-Strait tensions and put at risk global security and prosperity, said a joint statement issued by the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union.'G7 members and the larger international community have an interest in the preservation of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral actions to threaten such peace and stability, including by force or coercion,' they added.The G7 members have called for the peaceful resolution of issues through constructive cross-Strait dialogue.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX