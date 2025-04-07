Cascale CEO Calls for Sustainability in Sporting Goods at FESI Conference Keynote

At the recent Federation of the European Sporting Goods Industry (FESI) annual conference in Brussels, Cascale CEO Colin Browne gave a keynote speech on the state of the sports and outdoor goods industry and the importance of prioritizing sustainability to combat the climate crisis. With the theme of "Clarifying and simplifying sustainability rules: building effective policies for the European sporting goods industry," the event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss and address key issues related to the sustainability and policy landscape within the European sporting goods industry.

Following an overview of Cascale's origins and its vision to convene stakeholders across the industry on a pre-competitive basis to develop a common approach to measuring sustainability, Browne highlighted that while 52 percent of companies in the sports and outdoor industry have set carbon reduction targets, only 22 percent have committed to science-based targets. He noted inconsistent progress on sustainability across the industry, with some companies stagnating while others lead on adaptation and innovation. Browne shared statistics on the industry's decarbonization progress and urged companies to act on their sustainability commitments to maintain their competitive edge.

Reaffirming Cascale's commitment to driving industry-wide decarbonization through the Industry Decarbonization Roadmap (IDR), Browne emphasized that by engaging the right players, the industry could cut emissions fast and at scale. Browne shared how IDR focuses on high-impact suppliers, ensuring resources go where they matter most.

Browne acknowledged the lack of harmonized legislation to drive industry-wide progress but urged companies to set their own sustainability strategies, leading by example and ensuring optimal future positioning. He emphasized the importance of leadership in business to achieve real impactful change.

Closing with a call to action, Browne encouraged attendees to register for the Cascale Forum, which will take place May 14-15 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The two-day event will bring manufacturers, suppliers, brands, retailers, and key industry stakeholders together to drive actionable solutions on decarbonization, foundational environmental performance, responsible purchasing practices, and audit fatigue.

