Montag, 07.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
PR Newswire
07.04.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Global markets respond to tariffs

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 7th

  • The S&P 500 is set to enter a bear market early Monday as global markets respond to last week's tariff announcements that President Donald Trump said could take two years to benefit the manufacturing sector.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday that tariffs will aggravate inflation and drag down economic growth, but the economy was still strong overall.
  • Powell's assertion came after a better-than-expected March jobs report showed 228,000 positions were added last month.

