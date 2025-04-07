New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Global markets respond to tariffs

NEW YORK, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 7th
- The S&P 500 is set to enter a bear market early Monday as global markets respond to last week's tariff announcements that President Donald Trump said could take two years to benefit the manufacturing sector.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday that tariffs will aggravate inflation and drag down economic growth, but the economy was still strong overall.
- Powell's assertion came after a better-than-expected March jobs report showed 228,000 positions were added last month.
Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659060/NYSE_Market_Update_April_7th.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--global-markets-respond-to-tariffs-302422006.html
© 2025 PR Newswire