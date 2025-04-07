Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), a pioneering force in advanced stem cell therapies and nutritional wellness, is proud to announce the successful completion of its independent audit, a crucial milestone that positions the company to file for uplisting to the OTCQB market. This achievement marks a significant step in Adia Nutrition's journey to enhance transparency, build investor confidence, and amplify shareholder value as it continues to revolutionize healthcare through its innovative treatment offerings and wellness solutions.

The audit, conducted with precision by Astra Audit and Advisory LLC., a PCAOB-registered auditing firm, was completed efficiently and thoroughly. This process reviewed the company's financials and operations, ensuring compliance with the heightened standards required for the OTCQB tier-a market that demands rigorous reporting and offers greater visibility compared to the OTC Pink market. The successful audit is a testament to Adia Nutrition's commitment to financial integrity as it scales its primary business of providing cutting-edge stem cell therapies, including Umbilical Cord Stem Cell (UCB-SC) treatments and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT), to patients nationwide.

"We are incredibly excited to reach this point," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "Completing this audit is a vital step in our uplisting to the OTCQB, reflecting our team's dedication to excellence. This milestone not only strengthens our credibility but also supports our mission to deliver life-changing stem cell therapies to patients while creating value for our shareholders. As we accelerate our growth, we remain committed to advancing regenerative medicine and nutritional wellness with science-backed solutions."

The move to OTCQB highlights Adia Nutrition's focus on operational excellence and shareholder trust as it expands its network of clinics delivering advanced stem cell treatments and complementary nutritional products. With the audit finalized, the company is poised to swiftly advance its filing process with the OTC Markets Group, enhancing its market presence and investor appeal. This uplisting will provide greater liquidity and exposure, supporting Adia Nutrition's ambitious goals of treating patients with innovative therapies, such as UCB-SC for inflammation and aHSCT for autoimmune conditions like Multiple Sclerosis, while driving sustainable growth and long-term value for its stakeholders.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

