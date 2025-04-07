New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - DealMaker, the leading platform for online capital raising, today announces the opening of its new U.S. headquarters in New York City.

Founded by capital markets lawyers in 2018, DealMaker set out to modernize the capital raise process with a digital-first, company-centric platform. DealMaker was the first to offer white-labeled capital raising technology in the U.S. and has consistently led the market in both volume and innovation, powering over $100 million of capital raised in March alone.

DealMaker has powered over $2 billion in capital raises to date for high-growth startups, iconic consumer brands, and public companies across sectors including cleantech, biotech, sports, and advanced manufacturing. And DealMaker hasn't just helped hundreds of companies succeed-it's also generated an estimated 40,000 American jobs.

"As our robust U.S. operations and workforce have scaled quickly, a fractured approach no longer makes sense. Centralizing our headquarters in New York City is a natural step forward," said Rebecca Kacaba, CEO and Co-Founder of DealMaker. "New York places us at the heart of the financial ecosystem, enabling us to work more closely with private and public companies-and the exchanges where they trade."

This expansion reinforces DealMaker's leadership in the capital-raising space and underscores its commitment to scaling alongside a fast-growing roster of innovative companies. The company plans to rapidly expand its New York-based team while continuing to grow its strong team presence in Austin and Los Angeles.

About DealMaker

Funding Ambition. Powering Growth. DealMaker has helped bold founders raise over $2 billion in online capital by connecting directly with retail investors. DealMaker combines regulatory expertise, cutting-edge technology and performance marketing to power the future of online capital. DealMaker puts companies in control of their capital raising strategy and their investor data so they can grow on their terms. With a headquarters in New York and offices across America, DealMaker is redefining how companies raise capital and build community.

