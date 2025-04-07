WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ancora Holdings Group, a stockholder of United States Steel Corporation (X), said it is filing a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with nomination of nine director candidates for election to the Board at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for May 6, 2025. Also, Ancora sent a letter to stockholders regarding slate's five-point plan to turn around U.S. Steel.'To be clear, our slate will not stand in the way of the $55 per share deal. But if the deal fails, our nominees and Mr. Kestenbaum represent the superior alternative,' Ancora stated.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX