CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment remains shattered as markets fear a global recession in the aftermath of the intensifying trade war. Anxiety ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes and inflation updates from the U.S. later in the week also weighed on sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading deep in the red despite growing Fed rate cut expectations. European benchmarks are also trading with massive losses. Asian bourses also witnessed significant erosion in market capitalization.The six-currency Dollar Index has edged lower after Friday's rebound. Bond yields mostly spiked. Recession fears dragged down crude oil prices. Gold extended losses. Cryptocurrencies plunged heavily.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 37,288.00, down 2.68% S&P 500 (US500) at 4,928.20, down 2.87% Germany's DAX at 19,835.75, down 4.20% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,742.50, down 3.88% France's CAC 40 at 6,994.39, down 3.86% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,684.05, down 3.98% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 31,136.58, down 7.83% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,343.30, down 4.23% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,096.58, down 7.34% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,828.30, down 13.22%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0970, up 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.2816, down 0.57% USD/JPY at 146.59, down 0.21% AUD/USD at 0.6056, up 0.25% USD/CAD at 1.4261, up 0.30% Dollar Index at 102.93, down 0.09%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.057%, up 1.65% Germany at 2.5980%, down 0.76% France at 3.340%, up 0.48% U.K. at 4.5700%, up 2.79% Japan at 1.126%, up 1.08%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $64.04, down 2.35%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $60.44, down 2.50%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,023.09, down 0.41%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $77,186.40, down 6.71% Ethereum at $1,515.18, down 14.80% XRP at $1.79, down 13.26% BNB at $547.50, down 6.48% Solana at $102.91, down 11.39%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX