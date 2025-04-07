Info-Tech Research Group: Registration Opens for IT Conference in Barcelona: Info-Tech LIVE 2025 is Europe's Flagship Event for CIOs

Info-Tech Research Group, one of the leading global research and advisory firms, has opened registration for the inaugural European edition of its renowned Info-Tech LIVE conference. Taking place October 21-22, 2025, at the SLS Barcelona in Spain, the two-day event will bring together IT leaders from across the EMEA region to explore practical strategies, peer-driven insights, and analyst guidance under the conference's theme, "Transform IT. Transform Everything."

LONDON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced that registration is now open for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona, the firm's first-ever European edition of its flagship IT conference. Scheduled for October 21-22, 2025, at the SLS Barcelona, Info-Tech LIVE 2025 will provide a unique opportunity for CIOs, CISOs, CDOs, and IT professionals across EMEA to connect with peers, access exclusive research insights, get strategic guidance on emerging trends, hear from industry experts, and engage directly with Info-Tech's analyst community.

With the theme "Transform IT. Transform Everything," the conference is designed to help IT leaders address regional challenges while applying global best practices in IT transformation. From cybersecurity frameworks to AI integration, Info-Tech LIVE's agenda will feature sessions tailored to assist attendees in navigating the complex and exponentially evolving IT landscape in 2025.

"We are pleased to officially open registration for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Europe," says Nigel Bowles, Vice President, Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "Our Info-Tech LIVE conference in Barcelona will deliver the practical, research-backed guidance today's IT leaders need, along with region-specific insights tailored to the evolving requirements of EMEA organisations. This inaugural LIVE event in Europe this October is a key opportunity for leaders who are considering how best to approach emerging technologies, regulations, and trends."

What to Expect at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona

Mainstage Keynotes : Thought-provoking talks from prominent industry experts and Info-Tech analysts on the future of IT leadership, innovation, and resilience.

: Thought-provoking talks from prominent industry experts and Info-Tech analysts on the future of IT leadership, innovation, and resilience. Breakout Sessions and Roundtables : Focused discussions tackling critical IT priorities in security, data, infrastructure, and organisational transformation.

: Focused discussions tackling critical IT priorities in security, data, infrastructure, and organisational transformation. One-on-One Analyst Meetings : Personalised engagements with Info-Tech's analysts, offering tailored guidance on IT strategies and roadmaps.

: Personalised engagements with Info-Tech's analysts, offering tailored guidance on IT strategies and roadmaps. Peer Networking: Dedicated opportunities to connect with other IT professionals from across Europe and beyond.

"By bringing our popular IT conference to Europe this year, we're providing what we're hearing that CIOs are looking for, which is direct access to the tools and strategic advisory required to help their organisations successfully compete in rapidly shifting markets," explains Bowles. "Info-Tech 2025 in Barcelona will showcase our actionable research and content, and is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to supporting our members across the globe."

As part of its global LIVE series, Info-Tech's Barcelona event complements the upcoming LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas and the recently held LIVE 2025 in Australia conference. The newly expanded conference series is part of the firm's mission to deliver localised experiences and research, as well as global IT thought leadership.

Further details on keynote speakers and agenda will be announced soon. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders for their audiences. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and exclusive virtual briefings with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person or digital passes by contacting pr@infotech.com.

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact events@infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com .

