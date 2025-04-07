Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Raj Lala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve" or the "Company"), and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing of Evolve Canadian Energy Enhanced Yield Index Fund (TSX: OILY).





OILY seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible before fees and expenses, up to a 1.25 times multiple of the performance of the Solactive Canada Energy Top 10 Index or any successor thereto, while mitigating downside risk.

With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.

