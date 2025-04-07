Istanbul, Turkiye--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - On Thursday, 17th April 2025, Join the Libya National Oil Corporation Bid Round Roadshow in Istanbul, Türkiye and connect with high-level executives from the Libya National Oil Corporation (NOC), including the Chairman and the Libya Minister of Oil and Gas.





Libya Bid Round Roadshow

Libya's first exploration licensing round in 17 years features 22 onshore and offshore blocks across strategic hydrocarbon basins, including 19 confirmed discoveries. These blocks present a rare and exciting opportunity for upstream investment and strategic partnerships in one of North Africa's most resource-rich nations.

Meet H.E. Masoud Suleman, Chairman of the Libya National Oil Corporation, and H.E. Dr. Khalifa R. Abdulsadek, Minister of Oil and Gas of Libya.

Highlights of the agenda includes:

A detailed presentation of the bid round and available blocks

A live Q&A session with Libya's National Oil Corporation

Networking opportunities with top-level decision-makers and investors from across the region

Register Now: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/invr/1649444

More Info: https://www.energycircle.org/libya-energy-summit/bid-round-roadshow

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, bridging the gap between governments and the private sector. With a track record of organizing premier industry summits, IN-VR facilitates high-impact investment opportunities and strategic collaborations worldwide.

