07.04.2025 / 18:12 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: HUGO BOSS AG Street: Holy-Allee 3 Postal code: 72555 City: Metzingen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Michael Ashley

Date of birth: 09 Dec 1964

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Frasers Group plc



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 04 Apr 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 19.25 % 31.53 % 50.78 % 70400000 Previous notification 19.25 % 30.54 % 49.79 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1PHFF7 0 13548661 0.00 % 19.25 % Total 13548661 19.25 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Put Option 16.05.2025 Physical 1200000 1.70 % Put Option 20.06.2025 Physical 3500000 4.97 % Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 700000 0.99 % Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 700000 0.99 % Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 700000 0.99 % Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 700000 0.99 % Put Option 19.06.2026 Physical 700000 0.99 % Put Option 18.12.2026 Physical 3500000 4.97 % Put Option 18.06.2027 Physical 3500000 4.97 % Put Option 17.12.2027 Physical 3500000 4.97 % Put Option 15.12.2028 Physical 3500000 4.97 % Total 22200000 31.53 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Michael Ashley % % % -Mash Holdings Limited % % % -Mash Beta Limited % % % -Frasers Group plc 19.25 % 31.53 % 50.78 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

04 Apr 2025





