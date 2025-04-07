Council for Innovation Promotion Policy Agenda Outlines Innovation Priorities for New Congress

Today, the Council for Innovation Promotion (C4IP) released its 2025 innovation policy agenda, which highlights 18 key reforms that Congress could undertake to revitalize America's innovation economy.

"Our agenda explains, in detail, how and why lawmakers should implement these reforms," said Frank Cullen, executive director of C4IP. "We respectfully urge Congress to take action on these critically important issues."

The recommendations include:

Restoring Strong Patent Protections: Passing legislation such as the RESTORE Patent Rights Act, the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act (PERA), and the PREVAIL Act to ensure inventors and small businesses receive fair protections against infringement and duplicative litigation.

Countering Intellectual Property Theft and Foreign Exploitation: Strengthening measures against China's manipulation of the patent and trademark system and promoting greater transparency in foreign court decisions that impact American businesses.

Promoting Responsible AI Development: Establishing clear legal frameworks for AI-generated content that incentivize human creators without stifling AI-driven breakthroughs.

"America's global leadership depends on intellectual property rights," said Andrei Iancu, board co-chair of C4IP and former under secretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the USPTO. "But IP protections face unprecedented attacks both at home and abroad. We must turn the page."

"C4IP looks forward to working with policymakers to empower U.S. inventors to solve our nation's most pressing challenges," said David Kappos, board co-chair of C4IP and former under secretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the USPTO. "If implemented, our agenda would ensure America dominates the 21st century."

C4IP's full policy agenda is available here.

About the Council for Innovation Promotion: The Council for Innovation Promotion is a bipartisan coalition dedicated to promoting strong and effective intellectual property rights that drive innovation, boost economic competitiveness, and improve lives everywhere.

MEDIA CONTACT

Morgan Miller

(202) 990-3350

morgan@keybridge.biz

SOURCE: Council for Innovation Promotion

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire