LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's inflation eased in March to its lowest level in three months amid a steep fall in petroleum prices and communication costs, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year after a 1.7 percent climb in February. The rate was the lowest since December when inflation was 1.0 percent.Communication costs declined 1.7 percent and transport charges fell 0.68 percent. Prices of petroleum products were 2.7 percent lower.Prices in hotels cafes and restaurants increased 2.59 percent. Utility costs rose 4.83 percent.The CPI fell 0.2 percent from the previous month, the first decline in four months, mainly due to the sharp 3.4 percent fall in prices of petroleum products. In February, prices rose 1.19 percent from the previous month.The statistical office said it was highly likely that the next index tranche would be triggered in April, with payment starting in May.