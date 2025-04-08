CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release February figures for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 3.80 trillion yen following the 258-billion-yen shortfall in January.Japan also will see March results for bank lending and for the Eco Watchers current index. Bank lending is seen steadily higher at 3.1 percent, while the eco survey is tipped to show a score of 45.1 - down from 45.6 a month earlier.Australia will see April results for the Westpac consumer sentiment index and March results for the surveys of business confidence and conditions from NAB. In March, the Westpac index was up 4.0 percent, while the NAB surveys were at +4 and -1, respectively.Indonesia will provide March data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.79 percent on month and 1.16 percent on year for overall inflation after slipping 0.48 percent on month and 0.09 percent on year in February. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 2.50 percent, up from 2.48 percent in the previous month.Taiwan will release March figures for consumer prices; in February, overall inflation was up 0.25 percent on month and 1.58 percent on year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX