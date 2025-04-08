AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation slowed slightly as initially estimated in March, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.7 percent in March, slower than the 3.8 percent rise in February. That was in line with the flash data published on April 4.The price development of motor fuels, especially petrol, contributed to the slight decrease in inflation. Petrol costs were 3.1 percent cheaper compared to last year.Energy costs, including motor fuels, declined 3.3 percent, while the annual price growth in food and beverages eased to 3.9 percent from 4.3 percent in February. Inflation based on transportation slowed to 1.0 percent from 1.2 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent in March.Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, softened to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent in February, as estimated.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX