DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc (EDIV LN) Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 10.825 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 661430 CODE: EDIV LN ISIN: LU0959210781 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0959210781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EDIV LN Sequence No.: 381453 EQS News ID: 2113090 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 08, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)