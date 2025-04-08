Anzeige
DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (MTHG LN) 
Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
08-Apr-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.5082 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 989934 
CODE: MTHG LN 
ISIN: LU2891728078 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2891728078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MTHG LN 
Sequence No.:  381507 
EQS News ID:  2113210 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2113210&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2025 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.