BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Porsche AG (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) reported first-quarter worldwide deliveries of 71,470 vehicles, down 8% from a year ago. The company noted that the sales structure across the individual regions remained very balanced. North America continued to be the largest market with 20,698 deliveries, up 37% from last year.Share of electrified sports cars sold during the period increased to 38.5%, which was made up of 25.9% all-electric vehicles and 12.6% plug-in hybrids. The Panamera recorded the strongest growth among the sports car manufacturer's six model series, with an increase of 27%. Deliveries of the Macan grew 14% during the period.Looking ahead to the rest of the year, Matthias Becker, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG, said: 'Customer demand remains at a solid level. At the same time, Porsche is also investing in the brand and the product portfolio in order to be able to react flexibly to customer requirements. We are working closely with the various sales regions and will consistently focus on matching demand and supply in line with our 'Value over Volume' strategy.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX