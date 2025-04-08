BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in March from a 15-month high in the previous month, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Tuesday.Consumer prices rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 5.6 percent increase in February. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 5.0 percent.Nonetheless, the inflation rate continued to remain well above the central bank's target of 3.0 percent.Core inflation also moderated to 5.7 percent from 6.2 percent a month ago.The annual price growth in food products eased slightly to 7.0 percent from 7.1 percent, and costs for services grew at a slower pace of 7.5 percent versus a 9.2 percent surge a month ago.The decline in utility costs deepened to 2.7 percent from 0.2 percent, which also largely influenced the overall slowdown in inflation.On a monthly comparison, consumer prices remained flat in March after rising 0.8 percent in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX