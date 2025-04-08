CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar rose to 1.8028 against the euro and 89.60 against the yen, from early lows of 1.8303 and 88.25, respectively.Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.6075, 0.8610 and 1.0833 from early lows of 0.5978, 0.8500 and 1.0793, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.70 against the euro, 95.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.11 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX