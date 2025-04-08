BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The NZ dollar rose to 0.5624 against the U.S. dollar and 82.86 against the yen, from early lows of 0.5535 and 81.64, respectively.Against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.9502 from an early low of 1.9772.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.58 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen and 1.86 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX