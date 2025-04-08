WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Phillips 66 (PSX) has filed definitive proxy materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 21, 2025. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 4, 2025 are entitled to vote. Phillips 66 unanimously recommended shareholders vote for its nominees.Also, the Board wrote a letter to shareholders. It stated that the company is in the early innings of a deliberate transformation. The Board said Elliott continues to use its activist playbook to avoid collaboration, cloud the discussion and drive a false narrative to promote their short-term agenda.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX