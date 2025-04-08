Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
08thApril 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 07thApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
07th April 2025 46.53p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 46.76p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
