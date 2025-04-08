Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group"), announces today that Michael Svetkoff has resigned as a director of IC Group.

The board of directors and management of IC Group want to sincerely thank Mike for his dedication and service as a director, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group transforms how brands engage with audiences across live events, digital and social platforms to drive sales and build customer loyalty. Our integrated solutions span digital engagement, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance, simplifying how Fortune 500 brands manage technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks in global marketing programs.

