WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin said the agency decided to expeditiously review new scientific information on potential health risks of fluoride in drinking water.Zeldin announced this at an event in Salt Lake City, Utah, with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. participating.This renewed scientific evaluation is an essential step that will inform agency decisions on the standard for fluoride under the Safe Drinking Water Act.'Without prejudging any outcomes, when this evaluation is completed, we will have an updated foundational scientific evaluation that will inform the agency's future steps to meet statutory obligations under the Safe Drinking Water Act,' said Administrator Lee Zeldin.The National Toxicology Program released a report in August 2024 concluding with 'moderate confidence' that fluoride exposure above 1.5 milligrams per liter is linked to lower IQ in children. The report also concluded that more research is needed to better understand if there are health risks associated with exposure to lower fluoride concentrations.EPA said in a press release that it is committed to conduct a thorough review of these findings and additional peer reviewed studies to prepare an updated health effects assessment for fluoride that will inform any potential revisions to the agency's fluoride drinking water standard.Fluoride is an element that may be found naturally in sources of drinking water, such as ground water. Fluoride has been added to drinking water to improve dental health.EPA sets standards that limit the amount of potentially harmful substances in drinking water provided by public water systems. The current standard is 4 milligrams of fluoride per liter and was last evaluated by the Agency in July 2024, prior to the latest scientific review by the National Toxicology Program that concluded with 'moderate confidence' that levels above 1.5 milligrams per liter result in negative outcomes for children.