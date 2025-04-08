WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Pentagon has announced that around 8,700 U.S. troops who voluntarily separated or left from duty solely for refusing to take the Covi-19 vaccine will be reinstated to service.A new policy outlines procedures for these former service members to rejoin, restoring their previous rank and pay. This policy does not apply to those involuntarily discharged for refusing the vaccine, the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs said in a press release.Interested former service members can contact Air Force Recruiting Service at AFRS.HQRSOPA.AccessionsStandards@us.af.mil to schedule pre-screening at their nearest Military Entrance Processing Station. The re-accession process involves completing the Department of the Air Force's Attestation Memo and working with a recruiter. Eligible members with no limiting factors will be offered the opportunity to re-enter the force under the Prior Service Program for a minimum two-year commitment.'We're committed to doing right by those who were affected by the Department's former COVID-19 vaccination policy. For the roughly 8,700 service members who were separated solely for refusing the vaccine, this is an opportunity to return to service - and we want them to know the door is open,' Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.He added that the Defense Department will begin outreach to ensure each of these individuals receives clear information on how to pursue reinstatement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX