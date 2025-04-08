Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Julie Cole, Co-founder and Senior Director of Public Relations at Mabel's Labels Inc., is pleased to announce their participation as a speaker at the inaugural Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 7, 2025, at the Old Mill Toronto during Women's Health Month.

The WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations, the conference brings together top industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, and growth in today's dynamic business environment.

Julie will be speaking on the art of story telling and personal branding, alongside a distinguished lineup of industry experts. This session will explore how Mabel's Labels became an award winning multi-million-dollar business through the role of public relations. She will discuss the importance of personal connection and community, offering attendees actionable insights and strategies to navigate challenges and drive success in their careers and businesses.

"I am excited for a day of connection, learning and sharing with industry experts who can help attendees take their careers, businesses and clients to the next level," said Julie Cole.

The conference agenda includes three keynote presentations and five expert-led panels with over 20 speakers on leadership, health and wellbeing, emotional intelligence, creativity, personal branding, media and public relations.

To mark Canadian Women in Public Relations 10-year business anniversary, the event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to network with event speakers and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed and celebratory setting.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2025 are available now on womeninpr.com and Eventbrite.

About Julie Cole

Julie Cole, Co-founder of Mabel's Labels Inc., is an award-winning entrepreneur and author, media personality, business mentor, notable speaker, and busy mom of six. When she's not juggling her busy family and professional life, Julie is an engaged community member serving on boards and volunteering. She is passionate about women's issues, mentoring young entrepreneurs, and social justice.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations form the networking group Women in PR North America®.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247728

SOURCE: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.