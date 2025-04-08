Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") is pleased to announce that all of its listed securities are now eligible for trading on the Interactive Brokers ("IBKR") global platform. IBKR is an award-winning, low-cost, automated electronic broker with approximately 3.6 million client accounts and nearly 3.5 million daily average revenue trades.

"This is a major development for all stakeholders associated with the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "Our issuers and investors stand to benefit from the reach of the Interactive Brokers platform. Our securities are now more easily accessible to a global investor base that has shown itself to be keenly interested in the Canadian markets. Access to the IBKR platform will increase liquidity, enhance price discovery, and support capital formation activities by CSE issuer companies. I have already spoken to a number of our issuers about this development, and they are extremely excited about the potential benefits."

"I want to personally thank the team at Interactive Brokers Canada for adding CSE securities to their platform in response to strong customer demand," Mr. Carleton continued. "This milestone underlines the growth and success of the CSE and our commitment to support the expanding objectives of our issuers and investors."

"Interactive Brokers offers access to over 160 markets worldwide, competitive pricing, and advanced trading technology," said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "The addition of CSE listed securities expands our broad range of investment products, empowering clients to further diversify their portfolios, and underscores our continued commitment to supporting investor access to Canadian markets."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology, and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247759

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)