Harley-Davidson, Inc.: CEO Search Process Confirmed

MILWAUKEE, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: HOG) today confirmed that it is engaged in an on-going CEO search process, as part of the Board's succession planning responsibilities.

The search process was initiated in Q4 2024 with the retention of a leading executive search firm after Jochen Zeitz, the current CEO, expressed his interest in retiring from the Company in 2025 after five years in the CEO position, and subject to the appointment of a suitable successor. Mr. Zeitz will remain as CEO until such successor is identified to ensure an orderly leadership transition.

The Board is grateful to Mr. Zeitz for his many significant contributions to the Company as CEO. These contributions include, but are not limited to, the creation and successful execution of the Hardwire, the Company's five-year strategic plan (2021-2025), reinvigorating the brand, and his leadership during one of the most challenging operating environments in the history of the Company.

Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in LiveWire Group, Inc., the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com.

### (HOG-OTHER)

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.