Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
08.04.25
08:14 Uhr
5,700 Euro
-0,050
-0,87 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1506,40016:27
DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
08-Apr-2025 / 13:39 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that: 
 
 1. On 4 April 2025 it was notified of the exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary 
  shares in the Company of 11.205105p ("Shares") to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising 
  from the exercise of options by Duncan Cooper, Chief Financial Officer and by Robin Miller, General Counsel and 
  Company Secretary each of whom is a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"): 
 
 
Name     Status No. of options exercised     Exercise & sale  No. of shares  Price   No. of shares 
                           date        sold            retained 
           CFO Buyout Award of 2022 
Duncan Cooper PDMR  DSBP           11,105 04-Apr-2025    5,238      GBP5.076287 5,867 
 
           2022 Deferred Share Bonus 
Robin Miller PDMR  Plan           5,038 04-Apr-2025    2,377      GBP5.076287 2,661

And 2. On 7 April 2025 it was notified of the following transfer by the PDMR named below of Shares, acquiredthrough the aforementioned exercise of options, to the PDMR's spouse, who is a Person Closely Associated in respectof the PDMR (the "PCA") for nil consideration: 

Name     Status Transfer date No. of shares to be transferred 
                  2022 Deferred Share Bonus 
Robin Miller PDMR  07/04/2025                2,661 
                  Plan

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Kanchan Limaye

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0) 7570 558431

Notification of Dealing Form - Exercise of CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name              Duncan Cooper 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        Chief Financial Officer/PDMR 
                       Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI              2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                       Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                       ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Exercise of CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP granted as nil-cost options 
                       under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan 
 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                       Nil 
                                         11,105 
 
 
       Aggregated information     Aggregate            Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume       Price              Volume  Total 
       -Price             Nil 
                                       11,105  n/a 
 
e)      Date of the transaction    4 April 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction    Outside a trading venue

Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name              Duncan Cooper 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        Chief Financial Officer/PDMR 
                       Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI              2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                       Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                       ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
                       Sale of ordinary shares to meet income tax and national insurance 
b)      Nature of the transaction   liabilities falling due on exercise of CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP 
                       granted as nil-cost options under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share 
                       Plan 
 
                       Price(s)             Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                       GBP5.076287 
                                       5,238 
 
 
       Aggregated information     Aggregate          Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume       Price            Volume  Total 
       -Price             GBP5.076287 
                                     5,238   GBP26,589.5913 
 
e)      Date of the transaction    4 April 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction    XLON

Notification of Dealing Form - Exercise of 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Plan 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name              Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR 
                       Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI              2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                       Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       Description of the financial 
 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                       ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Exercise of DSBP 2022 awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc 2017 
                       Deferred Share Bonus Plan 
 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                       Nil 
                                         5,038 
 
 
       Aggregated information     Aggregate            Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume       Price              Volume  Total 
       -Price             Nil 
                                       5,038   n/a 
 
e)      Date of the transaction    4 April 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction    Outside a trading venue

Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status             General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment      Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                   2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                            Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                            ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2025 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2- 

Sale of ordinary shares to meet income tax and national 
b)      Nature of the transaction        insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of DSBP 2022 
                            awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc 2017 Deferred Share 
                            Bonus Plan 
 
                            Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                            GBP5.076287 
                                      2,377 
 
 
       Aggregated information          Aggregate      Aggregate      Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume            Price        Volume       Total 
       -Price                  GBP5.076287 
                                      2,377        GBP12,066.3342 
 
e)      Date of the transaction         4 April 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction         XLON

Notification of Dealing Form - transfer to spouse by the PDMR 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                          Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status                     General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment             Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                          Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                           2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
                                   Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
                                   ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction                Transfer of shares to spouse 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)                 Price(s)     Volume(s) 
                                   Nil       2661 
       Aggregated information 
 
                                   Aggregate    Aggregate    Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                   Price      Volume      Total 
 
       -Price                         n/a       2661       n/a 
e)      Date of the transaction                 7 April 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction                Outside a trading venue

Notification of Dealing Form - the PCA 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                             Sarah Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status                       PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                             Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                             2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
                                      Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
                                      ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of shares from spouse 
 
                                      Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                      Nil          2661 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                      Aggregate    Aggregate Aggregate 
 
                                      Price      Volume  Total 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
 
 
                                      n/a       2661   n/a 
       -Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   7 April 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction                   Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  381529 
EQS News ID:  2113400 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2025 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
