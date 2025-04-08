WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago have arrested 98 wanted criminals in the last six months.The criminals, who have been wanted on outstanding warrants, were taken into custody at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport since the start of the fiscal year, October 1, 2024.They were either arriving or leaving the U.S. when they were detained, CBP said. The detenied criminals were aged between 17 and 64, out of which 18 were female. The warrants varied from failure to appear, military desertion, larceny, fraud, and DUIs to more serious crimes like sexual assault, sex offenses against a child, indecent solicitation of a child, exploitation of a child, strongarm rape, homicide, and drug possession warrants for cocaine, marijuana, and fentanyl.All the arrested criminals were turned over to a local sheriff, county, city or state police departments for further processing, CBP said.This is in addition to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the northern and southern borders making arrests to keep criminals from entering the country.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX