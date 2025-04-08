Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
[08.04.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.04.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,054,562.00
|USD
|0
|37,519,161.10
|7.4228
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.04.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,675,982.00
|EUR
|2,930
|20,935,203.07
|5.6951
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.04.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,905,016.00
|GBP
|0
|18,914,482.68
|9.9288
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.04.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|616,779.00
|GBP
|0
|4,859,651.07
|7.8791
