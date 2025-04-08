WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies rebounded on Tuesday in tandem with the trend in global markets. Markets across regions and asset classes staged a strong recovery after sharp declines triggered in the aftermath of President Trump imposing sweeping reciprocal tariffs on America's trade partners.Overall crypto market capitalization has gained 4.7 percent overnight to $2.54 trillion. Cryptocurrencies associated with AI & Big Data rallied 7.2 percent. The Made in America cryptocurrencies recorded an overnight addition of 7.8 percent in market capitalization. Meme category cryptos also witnessed a 7.2 percent surge in market capitalization. Market capitalization of the cryptocurrencies identified for U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve also gained 4.7 percent overnight.Bitcoin has added 4.5 percent overnight to trade at $79,915.Ethereum has also rallied more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $1,570.50.4th ranked XRP jumped 10.7 percent during the past 24 hours as it changes hands at $1.95.5th ranked BNB gained 3.9 percent whereas 7th ranked Solana rallied 8.6 percent during the past 24 hours. 8th ranked Dogecoin jumped 10.8 percent followed by 9th ranked TRON that added almost 5 percent overnight. 10th ranked Cardano surged 13.1 percent in the past 24 hours.89th ranked JasmyCoin topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of close to 23 percent. The JASMY token has also added 0.6 percent in the past week.82nd ranked Lido DAO (LDO) is the only cryptocurrency among the top 100 to trade with overnight losses of more than a percent. LDO has shed 1.7 percent in the past 24 hours and 25.5 percent over the past 7 days.Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the week ended April 4 showed net outflows of $240 million as compared with net inflows of $226 million during the week ended March 28.Year-to-date inflows now stand at $960 million whereas the assets under management aggregates to $132.7 billion. According to the report, Bitcoin topped flows by asset and the United States topped flows by country during the past week.Bitcoin-based products recorded outflows of $207 million followed by Ethereum-based products that witnessed outflows of $38 million. Sui-based products also recorded outflows of $4.7 million. XRP-based products recorded inflows of $4.5 million. More than 86 percent of the cumulative AUM of $132.7 billion is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $114.3 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at close to 62 percent.AUM of Ethereum-based products stood at $9.2 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $6.0 billion. An AUM of $1.1 billion is attributed to Solana-based products. XRP-based products have AUM of $929 million followed by Sui-based products with an AUM of $301 million. However multi-asset products and Short Bitcoin products have recorded negative year-to-date flows.United States witnessed outflows of $210 million followed by Germany that recorded outflows of $18 million. Switzerland saw outflows of $8 million followed by Sweden that registered outflows of $7.1 million.Of the cumulative AUM of $132.7 billion, $101.1 billion or 76 percent is in United States. Canada follows with an AUM of $4.9 billion whereas Switzerland accounts for an AUM of $4.7 billion. Germany accounts for an AUM of $4.6 billion followed by Sweden with an AUM of $2.8 billion.Sweden, Switzerland and Hong Kong have recorded outflows over the year-to-date period.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX