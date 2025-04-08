The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

4 April 2025 £934.39 per Ordinary share

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

7 April 2025