Tritium CEO Announces Revolutionary DC Fast Charging Solution to be Unveiled at ACT Expo

Arcady Sosinov, appointed Tritium CEO in December 2024, announces a next-generation ultra-scaling EV charging solution that will be revealed April 28, 2025 at ACT Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

LEBANON, Tenn., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium, a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it will unveil a revolutionary next-generation DC fast charging architecture at this year's ACT Expo conference in Anaheim, Calif. on April 28, 2025. This groundbreaking architecture significantly enhances Tritium's current shared power model, creating a more efficient and powerful pool of shared power that will redefine industry standards.

"We're looking forward to unveiling this powerful, ultra-scalable solution to our existing and future customers at ACT Expo," said Arcady Sosinov, Tritium's CEO. "Our next-generation architecture is designed for ultimate flexibility and growth, allowing for dramatically more charge points to be utilized at one location. This redefines what's possible in the market today, reducing customers' capital investment while providing flexible ultrafast charging solutions for a variety of EVs."

Sosinov was named Tritium's CEO in December 2024. Prior to joining Tritium, Sosinov was the founder and CEO of Freewire Technologies, an industry leader in battery-integrated ultrafast EV charging and energy management solutions focused on solving grid infrastructure constraints.

In addition to Sosinov's appointment as CEO, early this year Tritium promoted Aaron Jones to Chief Sales Officer and appointed Dr. Philip Garton as Chief Financial Officer. Jones was previously Tritium's Vice President of Sales. Dr. Garton brings extensive financial leadership experience to help drive Tritium's next phase of growth and market expansion.

Tritium will unveil its new charging architecture that exceeds current market capabilities at ACT Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center on April 28, 2025.

About Tritium For over a decade, Tritium has been a pioneer in DC fast-charging, powering the road forward with innovative solutions that businesses and drivers depend on daily. Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast charging solutions and services for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are USA-made and designed to look great on Main Street and perform in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of its customers around the world. In 2024 the Tritium global business was acquired by Exicom Tele-Systems Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a86679b-3c5f-4e45-bd8c-3a4b2573e869