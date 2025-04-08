Boeing Announces First Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2025.
The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 23. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
1st Quarter
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
105
767
5
777
7
787
13
Total
130
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
4
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
11
CH-47 Chinook (New)
1
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
2
F-15 Models
1
F/A-18 Models
5
MH-139
1
P-8 Models
1
Total 1
26
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
