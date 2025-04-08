PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EssilorLuxottica Tuesday announced the U.S. launch of Nuance Audio Glasses, a first-of-its-kind invisible open-ear hearing solution for perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.Combining advanced sound engineering and world-class eyewear design, these smart glasses deliver discreet, all-day hearing support without compromising on style and comfort.Paving the way for a disruptive new category in the med-tech space, Nuance Audio Glasses are FDA-registered over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, allowing consumers to address their hearing needs without requiring a prescription or an audiologist visit.'Nuance Audio represents a breakthrough in hearing solutions, removing traditional barriers of stigma, cost and accessibility,' said Stefano Genco, Head of Nuance Audio. 'By integrating this technology into stylish eyewear, we are offering a discreet, comfortable and high-quality solution that helps people stay engaged in their daily lives.'In the U.S., Nuance Audio Glasses are available now at LensCrafters, Target Optical, Pearle Vision, and other authorized optical and audiology practices and retailers. The glasses retail for approximately one-quarter of the average price of traditional prescription hearing aids.Nuance Audio Glasses will also become available in certain European countries in the first half of 2025, including Italy, France, Germany and the UK.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX