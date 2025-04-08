Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
08.04.25
09:59 Uhr
1,080 Euro
+0,050
+4,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1001,39019:22
Dow Jones News
08.04.2025 18:33 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Apr-2025 / 16:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
8 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               8 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      198,713 
Highest price paid per share:         100.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          93.70p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 96.3705p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 316,310,947 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (316,310,947) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      96.3705p                    198,713

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
261              95.10           08:14:14         00331600266TRLO1     XLON 
788              95.10           08:14:14         00331600265TRLO1     XLON 
908              94.60           08:17:56         00331603707TRLO1     XLON 
872              94.10           08:22:19         00331607817TRLO1     XLON 
1871              94.40           08:29:13         00331613838TRLO1     XLON 
1700              94.30           08:29:13         00331613843TRLO1     XLON 
861              95.00           09:05:20         00331647319TRLO1     XLON 
866              94.70           09:05:20         00331647321TRLO1     XLON 
869              94.40           09:05:21         00331647368TRLO1     XLON 
870              94.60           09:12:29         00331655839TRLO1     XLON 
42               93.80           09:14:10         00331657598TRLO1     XLON 
557              93.70           09:14:28         00331657863TRLO1     XLON 
1971              94.00           09:22:25         00331665895TRLO1     XLON 
889              94.00           09:28:40         00331673233TRLO1     XLON 
96               94.10           09:28:42         00331673288TRLO1     XLON 
889              94.00           09:31:50         00331676407TRLO1     XLON 
903              96.40           10:09:54         00331712905TRLO1     XLON 
869              96.40           10:09:54         00331712906TRLO1     XLON 
2346              96.40           10:09:54         00331712907TRLO1     XLON 
629              96.20           10:12:33         00331715013TRLO1     XLON 
257              96.20           10:12:33         00331715014TRLO1     XLON 
922              96.50           10:16:01         00331718075TRLO1     XLON 
390              96.20           10:21:35         00331722469TRLO1     XLON 
491              96.20           10:21:35         00331722470TRLO1     XLON 
756              95.90           10:21:35         00331722472TRLO1     XLON 
120              95.90           10:21:35         00331722473TRLO1     XLON 
886              95.60           10:36:56         00331735136TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.60           10:36:56         00331735130TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.60           10:36:56         00331735131TRLO1     XLON 
1503              95.60           10:36:56         00331735132TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.60           10:36:56         00331735133TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.60           10:36:56         00331735134TRLO1     XLON 
2235              95.60           10:36:56         00331735135TRLO1     XLON 
569              95.70           10:36:56         00331735144TRLO1     XLON 
289              95.70           10:36:56         00331735145TRLO1     XLON 
935              95.70           10:36:59         00331735186TRLO1     XLON 
913              95.70           10:37:35         00331735601TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.60           10:37:35         00331735599TRLO1     XLON 
4178              95.60           10:37:35         00331735600TRLO1     XLON 
922              95.70           10:37:36         00331735609TRLO1     XLON 
22084             95.60           10:38:11         00331736093TRLO1     XLON 
932              95.20           10:41:58         00331738917TRLO1     XLON 
903              95.70           10:48:07         00331743988TRLO1     XLON 
892              95.40           11:00:22         00331752927TRLO1     XLON 
877              95.40           11:05:11         00331753372TRLO1     XLON 
891              95.20           11:05:13         00331753373TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.40           11:09:45         00331753661TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.40           11:09:45         00331753662TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.40           11:09:45         00331753663TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.40           11:09:45         00331753664TRLO1     XLON 
60               95.40           11:09:45         00331753666TRLO1     XLON 
879              95.40           11:09:45         00331753667TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.40           11:09:45         00331753665TRLO1     XLON 
870              95.60           11:22:01         00331754199TRLO1     XLON 
942              95.60           11:22:01         00331754200TRLO1     XLON 
257              95.70           11:22:09         00331754216TRLO1     XLON 
859              96.60           11:34:45         00331755112TRLO1     XLON 
899              96.50           11:34:45         00331755113TRLO1     XLON 
899              96.30           11:45:16         00331755600TRLO1     XLON 
898              96.30           11:45:16         00331755601TRLO1     XLON 
1819              96.50           11:50:11         00331755812TRLO1     XLON 
917              96.30           12:15:02         00331756868TRLO1     XLON 
889              96.00           12:15:06         00331756870TRLO1     XLON 
905              95.80           12:15:12         00331756915TRLO1     XLON 
4000              95.40           12:15:12         00331756900TRLO1     XLON 
3800              95.40           12:15:12         00331756901TRLO1     XLON 
200              95.40           12:15:12         00331756902TRLO1     XLON 
3600              95.40           12:15:12         00331756903TRLO1     XLON 
3800              95.40           12:15:12         00331756904TRLO1     XLON 
200              95.40           12:15:12         00331756905TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
