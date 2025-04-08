Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP: Max Galindo Trial Attorney with Curd Galindo & Smith LLP Announces It Will Be Filing a $10,000,000 Wrongful Death Claim for the In Custody Death of Rena Naulls Against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.

Trial Attorney Max Galindo, on Behalf of His Client Sheila Stewart, Seeks Wrongful Death Damages Against the County of Los Angeles and the Sheriff's Dept for the In Custody Death of her son, Rena Naulls

Max Galindo announces that Rena Naulls, age 40, son of Sheila Stewart, died Feb. 2 as a result of sharp force injuries to his neck, according to the County Jail records.

Maximiliano Galindo an attorney with Curd, Galindo & Smith LLP

The medical examiner reported that the injury was self-inflicted. The family of Rena Naulls brings a wrongful death claim against the County of Los Angeles and the Sheriff's Department for failure to protect Rena Naulls who was on suicide protocol.

The death of Rena Naulls is the 7th In Custody death in the first seven weeks of 2025 at the Los Angeles County Jail.

The tort claim is a precursor to the filing of a lawsuit.

Mr. Galindo is a trial lawyer with Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP which is a law firm that represents both corporate and professional clients and those who have been seriously injured or have lost a family member due to an accident, defective product, police misconduct or negligence. The law firm has recovered millions of dollars for its thousands of clients since 1995 by winning complex and challenging business disputes, death and injury cases involving police misconduct, traffic collisions, work place injuries and defective products, including defective automobiles, against some of the world's largest companies and governmental agencies.

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Galindo volunteered for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in the Major Crimes Unit and the Preliminary Hearings Unit, where he developed his skills and learned how to passionately and successfully represent individuals in a wide range of cases and circumstances.

A member of the California State Bar, Mr. Galindo received his J.D. from Boston College Law School where he was an active member of the Boston College Innocence Project, the Immigration Law Group, and clerked with the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. He is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor's of Arts in Classical Civilizations and a member of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA).

Media Contacts:

Alexis Galindo

agalindo@cgsattys.com

Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP

http://cgsattys.com

SOURCE: Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire