CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is widely expected to trim its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points, to 3.50 percent from 3.75 percent.Australia will release February figures for building approvals, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.3 percent on month following the 6.9 percent jump in January.South Korea will provide March numbers for unemployment; in February, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.Japan will see March results for its household confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 34.7 - easing from 35.0 in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX