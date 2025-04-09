CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Australian dollar fell to more than 5-year lows of 0.5915 against the U.S. dollar, 1.8556 against the euro and 0.8442 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5953, 1.8440 and 0.8487, respectively.Against the yen, the aussie dropped to more than a 3-year low of 86.05 from Tuesday's closing value of 86.83.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.5953 against the greenback, 1.88 against the euro, 0.80 against the loonie and 85.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX